MISSOULA — The University of Montana Spring Rodeo annually concludes the regular season in the Big Sky Region of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association.

After a one-year hiatus, the UM Spring Rodeo returned to the Missoula County Fairgrounds in 2025. MTN Sports was there for both nights of action to shine a spotlight on the athletes that make up college rodeo across Montana.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

UM Spring Rodeo Special: A Celebration of College Rodeo in the Treasure State

"University of Montana Spring Rodeo Special: A Celebration of College Rodeo in the Treasure State" is a one-hour show featuring highlights and reaction from Championship Saturday, as well as behind-the-scenes looks into everything that makes the rodeo possible — from the logistics and livestock to the medical staff and fans.

Of course, competing cowboys and cowgirls, along with their horses, are also featured.

Watch "University of Montana Spring Rodeo Special: A Celebration of College Rodeo in the Treasure State" in the video above.

