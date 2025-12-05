The Montana State Bobcats and Montana Grizzlies begin their championship chases with home playoff games on Saturday.

The No. 2-seeded Bobcats host Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs, while the third-seeded Grizzlies welcome in South Dakota State. Both games kick off at noon Saturday and air on ESPN+.

Get set for the Cats and Griz playoff pursuits with "Championship Chase: Montana and Montana State FCS Playoffs Preview". The 30-minute special looks at the postseason bracket, previews Saturday's games, spotlights key players and breaks down the opponents.

The FCS playoffs kicked off Nov. 27 with eight first-round games. There are eight second-round games this weekend, and the quarterfinals are Dec. 12-13.

The national semifinal games will be played Dec. 20, with the winners of those matchups advancing to the FCS national championship game, which is scheduled for Jan. 5, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn.

Watch "Championship Chase: Montana and Montana State FCS Playoffs Preview" in the video above.