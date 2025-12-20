Watch: "Brawl of the Wild – The Rematch" preview show

It's less than 24 hours before Montana and Montana State square off in the most high-stakes football game in the history of their long rivalry.

The Bobcats and Grizzlies will meet for the 125th time Saturday at 2 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman, and this time it will be in the FCS playoff semifinals for a berth in the national championship game Jan. 5 in Nashville, Tenn.

On Friday, the Montana Television Network aired an hourlong game preview show titled "Brawl of the Wild: The Rematch" from Scripps Sports, the official broadcast partner of the Big Sky Conference.

The show breaks down down both teams and looks at how they can punch their ticket to Nashville and the national championship. It also provides insight into the key players and how they've helped bring their teams to the final four of the playoffs

Click the video reel below to watch "Brawl of the Wild: The Rematch":