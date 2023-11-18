Watch: Big Sky Showdown – The 122nd Brawl of the Wild

MISSOULA — The 122nd Brawl of the Wild kicks off at noon Saturday, and the stakes have never been higher.

No. 4 Montana State visits No. 3 Montana with the outright Big Sky Conference championship, a top two or three playoff seed and annual bragging rights on the line.

Get ready for the high-stakes game with the "Big Sky Showdown — 122nd Brawl of the Wild", hosted by Jay Kohn and Alex Eschelman, which can be viewed in the video player above.

Then watch the game live on the Montana Television Network's local CBS affiliates.