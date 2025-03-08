Watch: Big Sky Conference Basketball 2025: Starch Madness

BOISE, Idaho — The 2025 Big Sky Conference men's and women's basketball tournaments, also known as Starch Madness, begin Saturday at Idaho Central Arena.

To get ready for the games, watch the MTN Sports/Scripps Sports preview show "Big Sky Conference Basketball 2025: Starch Madness" in the video above.

Hosted by MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen and Big Sky reporter Meghan Robinson, the show dives into the brackets, features the Montana and Montana State men's and women's teams and takes a look at other Treasure State natives across the Big Sky.

The special also includes a breakdown of what Starch Madness means to Boise and just how long it might stay in the City of Trees.