WATCH: 2026 Big Sky Conference Hall of Fame Gala

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Big Sky Conference inducted eight members into its hall of fame as part of the 2026 class on Saturday, July 25, at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino.

The eight members of the 2026 class are Dennis Erickson, Montana State/Idaho (football); Frank Hawkins, Nevada (football); Eric Heins, Northern Arizona (cross country, track and field head coach); Amber Henry, Weber State (cross country/track and field); Pam Parks, Eastern Washington (volleyball coach/administrator); Michael Ray Richardson, Montana (basketball); Jackie Ross Mattox, Idaho (track and field) and Willie Sojourner, Weber State (men’s basketball).

WATCH THE FULL INDUCTION CEREMONY:

2026 Big Sky Hall of Fame Gala

Erickson both played and coached football in the Big Sky Conference. He suited up for Montana State from 1966-68, leading the Bobcats to three straight Big Sky titles at quarterback and was first-team All-Big Sky in both 1967 and 1968.

Erickson began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Montana State in 1969. In 1982, Erickson became the head coach of the Idaho Vandals, where he left as the school’s all-time wins leader. While at Idaho, he made two playoff appearances and claimed two Big Sky titles.

WATCH DENNIS ERICKSON'S INTERVIEW WITH BIG SKY HOST MEGHAN ROBINSON:

Dennis Erickson inducted into Big Sky Hall of Fame

Michael “Sugar” Ray Richardson played basketball at Montana from 1974-78. The 6-foot-5 guard led the Grizzlies to an NCAA Tournament victory over Utah State as a freshman in 1975. He was the first three-time Big Sky first-team all-conference selection for the Griz and set the program record for single-season scoring in 1977-78 with an average of 24.2 points per game.

For his college career, Richardson averaged 19.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

In 1978 he was drafted fourth overall to the New York Knicks, the highest pick ever by a Big Sky basketball player. Richardson had an eight-year career in the NBA with the Knicks, Golden State Warriors and New Jersey Nets, was a four-time NBA all-star, two-time all-defensive first-team selection, led the NBA in steals three times and once led in assists. Richardson passed away in 2025 in Lawton, Okla.

Richardson's former teammate, Eric Hays, spoke on his behalf at the awards ceremony.

WATCH ERIC HAYS' INTERVIEW WITH BIG SKY HOST MEGHAN ROBINSON: