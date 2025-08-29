Watch: 2025 Big Sky Conference football preview show

BILLINGS — The 2025 college football season is here, bringing on another exciting fall in the Big Sky Conference.

Three teams from the league already kicked off in Week 0. The rest — except for the Montana Grizzlies — are on deck this week.

Expectations are again high for the Big Sky, which sent five teams to the FCS playoffs last year and had six teams — half the league — ranked inside the preseason top 25. Montana State, which finished 15-1 a year ago and lost in the FCS national championship game, is the Big Sky favorite, according to the preseason polls, and is ranked second in the nation to start the season.

Montana is the next-highest-ranked Big Sky team at No. 7 in the FCS preseason poll. The Grizzlies made a run to the national championship game in 2023 but bowed out in the second round of the playoffs last year.

UC Davis (No. 8), Idaho (No. 12), Sacramento State (No. 15) and Northern Arizona (No. 19) also kick off their seasons ranked in the FCS top 25.

Scripps Sports gets you ready for the 2025 season with a special one-hour Big Sky Conference football preview show to talk about the biggest storylines of the fall as the Big Sky continues to be one of the premier leagues in the FCS.

Watch the show in the video above.