FARMINGTON, Utah — After a record-breaking campaign, Montana running back Eli Gillman was named Big Sky Conference offensive player of the year in the Big Sky Conference for the second season in a row.
Defensive player of the year honors were shared by Zac Crews of Montana State and Tyler King of Montana as the league announced its postseason awards Wednesday.
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The 2026 postseason accolades were voted on by the league's head coaches, who could not vote for their own players.
Gillman is the first player to win consecutive offensive MVP honors in the Big SKy since Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere in 2020 and 2021, and is the first non-QB to do it since Sacramento State running back Charles Roberts in 1999 and 2000.
With Crews and King sharing the defensive MVP honor, this marks the fourth straight season in which a Montana and/or Montana State player took home the defensive player of the year award.
Last year, MSU safety Caden Dowler was honored. In 2024 it was Bobcats defensive end Brody Grebe, and the year before that the honor went to Montana interior lineman Alex Gubner.
The other Big Sky Conference individual honorees were: Southern Utah running back Floyd Chalk as newcomer of the year, Weber State quarterback Nate Dahle as freshman of the year, and Weber State's Eric Kjar as coach of the year for orchestrating a one-year turnaround that produced an FCS playoff berth for the Wildcats.
Gillman leads the Big Sky with 1,477 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns this season, averaging 7.0 yards per carry. Gillman broke Roberts' career rushing TDs record this year, and also surpassed Eastern Washington's Cooper Kupp for the most total touchdowns in Big Sky history during the 2026 campaign after he racked up 27 total scores on the year.
Fellow Grizzly King led the Big Sky with 9.5 sacks during the regular season, accounting for 72 yards lost on those plays. The Montana defensive lineman was named a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, presented annually to the top defensive player in the FCS.
Crews helped lead Montana State to its third consecutive Big Sky championship, with the defensive lineman recording six sacks and earning a spot among the finalists for the Buck Buchanan Award.
With Crews earning the honor, Montana State has now produced three consecutive Big Sky King and Crews are the first Big Sky co-defensive players of the year since Montana's Dante Olson and Weber State's Jonah Williams shared the honor in 2019.
The Big Sky also released its all-conference teams on Wednesday. Montana led the league with 10 first-team selections. Montana State led with 18 total all-conference selections, followed by Northern Arizona with 17. Montana, UC Davis and Weber State each had 15.
2026 Big Sky Football Individual Awards
Offensive Player of the Year: Eli Gillman, RB, Montana
Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Tyler King, DL, Montana/Zac Crews, DL, Montana State
Newcomer of the Year: Floyd Chalk, RB, Southern Utah
Freshman of the Year: Nate Dahle, QB, Weber State
Coach of the Year: Eric Kjar, Weber State
All-Conference teams
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB: Keali’i Ah Yat, Montana
QB: Ty Pennington, Northern Arizona
RB: Eli Gillman, Montana*
RB: Floyd Chalk, Southern Utah
FB: Hayden Kincheloe, Idaho
WR: Brooks Davis, Montana
WR: Samuel Gbatu Jr., UC Davis
WR: Noah Kjar, Weber State
TE: Jeter Purdy, Northern Arizona
TE: Rocky Lencioni, Montana State
OL: Titan Fleischmann, Montana State
OL: Braden Zimmer, Montana State
OL: Jack D’Ambra, Montana
OL: Zaire Collier, UC Davis
OL: Austin Buehler, Montana
OL: Layton Vining, Idaho
OL: Dyllan Drummond, Montana
AP: Joey Stout, Northern Arizona
* - Unanimous selection
Defese
DL: Zac Crews, Montana State
DL: Tyler King, Montana
DL: Trehsyn Fesili, Idaho State
DL: Devin Murphy, Northern Arizona
DL: Will Alovao, Utah Tech
LB: Kenny Olson, Cal Poly
LB: Cole Taylor, Montana State
LB: Teni Worthen, Weber State
LB: Cruz Hepburn, Idaho
LB: Peyton Wing, Montana
LB: Porter Connors, UC Davis
LB: Nathan Reynolds, Idaho State
DB: Shoes Brinkley, Northern Arizona
DB: Caden Dowler, Montana State
DB: Parker Vance, Southern Utah
DB: Jahaad Fort, Northern Arizona
DB: Jackson Daniels, Idaho State
DB: Bryce Smith, Eastern Washington
DB: Trevian Tribble, Weber State
Special teams
KR: Lindsey Graves, Northern Arizona
PR: Joey Stout, Northern Arizona
K: Soren McKee, Eastern Washington
P: Ryan Marks, Utah Tech
ST: Ian Finch, Montana
LS: Jace Eastlick, Montana
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB: Joshua Wood, Idaho
QB: Justin Lamson, Montana State
RB: Jordan Fisher, UC Davis
RB: Adam Jones, Montana State
WR: Tayvion McCoy, Cal Poly
WR: Terence Loville, Portland State
WR: Dane Steel, Montana State
TE: Joshua Acord, Southern Utah
TE: Tanner Beaman, Portland State
OL: Jack Ziebell, Northern Colorado
OL: Burke Mastel, Montana State
OL: Jefferson Giles, Northern Arizona
OL: Matthew Snarr, Utah Tech
OL: Pule Leatigaga, Portland State
OL: Camden Jury, Northern Arizona
AP: Carter Dahlke, Montana State
Defense
DL: Isaiah Perez, Eastern Washington
DL: Mitchel Jaskowiak, Idaho
DL: Dominic Butts, Northern Colorado
DL: Porter Small, Weber State
DL: Hikifo’Ou Maile, Idaho
DL: Seth Brock, Montana State
DL: Bronson Childs, Idaho State
LB: Myles Mayovsky, Eastern Washington
LB: Bryce Grebe, Montana State
LB: Jaxton Helmstetler, Portland State
LB: Jaiden Letua, Northern Arizona
LB: Raimoana Tinirauarii, Weber State
DB: Jaylon Jenkins, Eastern Washington
DB: Brayden Rosa, UC Davis
DB: Takhari Carr, Montana State
DB: Drew Cofield, UC Davis
DB: TreShawn Shorty, Idaho State
DB: Michael Beresford, Northern Arizona
Special teams
KR: Monte Gillman, Montana
KR: Dyson Parker, Weber State
PR: David Spjut, Southern Utah
K: Francisco Orduno Jr., Northern Arizona
P: Everett O’Donnell, Montana
ST: Rickey Johnson, UC Davis
LS: Brody Johnson, Montana State
HONORABLE MENTION
Offense
QB: Jordan Cooke, Idaho State
QB: Nate Dahle, Weber State
RB: Jaden Green, Cal Poly
RB: Delon Thompson, Portland State
RB: Quran Gossett, Northern Arizona
WR: Ryan Jezioro, Idaho
WR: Tony Harste, Idaho
WR: Tommy Poe, Idaho State
WR: Jaxon Branch, Eastern Washington
WR: Myseth Currie, Northern Arizona
TE: Winston Williams, UC Davis
TE: Edward Khutsishvili, UC Davis
TE: Ammon Munyer, Weber State
OL: Anthony Patt, Cal Poly
OL: Brody Cutrer, Weber State
OL: Luke Sampson, Weber State
OL: Charlie Vliem, Idaho
OL: Levi Johnson, Northern Colorado
OL: David Main, UC Davis
Defense
DL: Mason Krahn, Idaho
DL: Fasitootai Sagapolu, Utah Tech
DL: Trent Carrade, UC Davis
DL: Mapa Vaenuku, Weber State
DL: Brogan De’Asis, Portland State
DL: Ezra Ekuban, Northern Colorado
DL: Collin Lewis, Idaho State
DL: Jackson Murray, Northern Arizona
DL: Avery Ducsik, Portland State
DL: Myles Amey, Southern Utah
LB: Jackson Sievers, UC Davis
LB: Nai Mose, Montana
LB: Hudson Voggesser, Northern Colorado
LB: Daylen Love, Utah Tech
LB: Clay Oven, Montana
DB: Ty Richardson, UC Davis
DB: Shahid Wilson, Northern Arizona
DB: Bryant Meredith, Montana State
DB: Hayden John, UC Davis
DB: Tamal Johnson, Weber State
DB: Brian Harris, Montana State
DB: Aaron Kinsey, Idaho
DB: Tanner Huff, Montana
Special teams
KR: Zui Shelton, Portland State
PR: Cru Newman, Portland State
PR: Zach Jones, UC Davis
K: Mason Lindberg, Idaho State
K: David Dellenbach, Weber State
K: Jayden Rogers, Southern Utah
P: Colby Frokjer, Montana State
P: Emiliano Rodriguez, Portland State
P: Henry Way, Weber State
ST: Trais Higgins, Idaho
ST: Ashden Oberg, Weber State