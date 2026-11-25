FARMINGTON, Utah — After a record-breaking campaign, Montana running back Eli Gillman was named Big Sky Conference offensive player of the year in the Big Sky Conference for the second season in a row.

Defensive player of the year honors were shared by Zac Crews of Montana State and Tyler King of Montana as the league announced its postseason awards Wednesday.

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Treasure State takeover: Eli Gillman, Zac Crews, Tyler King sweep top Big Sky awards

The 2026 postseason accolades were voted on by the league's head coaches, who could not vote for their own players.

Gillman is the first player to win consecutive offensive MVP honors in the Big SKy since Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere in 2020 and 2021, and is the first non-QB to do it since Sacramento State running back Charles Roberts in 1999 and 2000.

With Crews and King sharing the defensive MVP honor, this marks the fourth straight season in which a Montana and/or Montana State player took home the defensive player of the year award.

Last year, MSU safety Caden Dowler was honored. In 2024 it was Bobcats defensive end Brody Grebe, and the year before that the honor went to Montana interior lineman Alex Gubner.

The other Big Sky Conference individual honorees were: Southern Utah running back Floyd Chalk as newcomer of the year, Weber State quarterback Nate Dahle as freshman of the year, and Weber State's Eric Kjar as coach of the year for orchestrating a one-year turnaround that produced an FCS playoff berth for the Wildcats.

Gillman leads the Big Sky with 1,477 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns this season, averaging 7.0 yards per carry. Gillman broke Roberts' career rushing TDs record this year, and also surpassed Eastern Washington's Cooper Kupp for the most total touchdowns in Big Sky history during the 2026 campaign after he racked up 27 total scores on the year.

Fellow Grizzly King led the Big Sky with 9.5 sacks during the regular season, accounting for 72 yards lost on those plays. The Montana defensive lineman was named a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, presented annually to the top defensive player in the FCS.

Crews helped lead Montana State to its third consecutive Big Sky championship, with the defensive lineman recording six sacks and earning a spot among the finalists for the Buck Buchanan Award.

With Crews earning the honor, Montana State has now produced three consecutive Big Sky King and Crews are the first Big Sky co-defensive players of the year since Montana's Dante Olson and Weber State's Jonah Williams shared the honor in 2019.

The Big Sky also released its all-conference teams on Wednesday. Montana led the league with 10 first-team selections. Montana State led with 18 total all-conference selections, followed by Northern Arizona with 17. Montana, UC Davis and Weber State each had 15.

2026 Big Sky Football Individual Awards

Offensive Player of the Year: Eli Gillman, RB, Montana

Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Tyler King, DL, Montana/Zac Crews, DL, Montana State

Newcomer of the Year: Floyd Chalk, RB, Southern Utah

Freshman of the Year: Nate Dahle, QB, Weber State

Coach of the Year: Eric Kjar, Weber State

All-Conference teams

FIRST TEAM

Offense

QB: Keali’i Ah Yat, Montana

QB: Ty Pennington, Northern Arizona

RB: Eli Gillman, Montana*

RB: Floyd Chalk, Southern Utah

FB: Hayden Kincheloe, Idaho

WR: Brooks Davis, Montana

WR: Samuel Gbatu Jr., UC Davis

WR: Noah Kjar, Weber State

TE: Jeter Purdy, Northern Arizona

TE: Rocky Lencioni, Montana State

OL: Titan Fleischmann, Montana State

OL: Braden Zimmer, Montana State

OL: Jack D’Ambra, Montana

OL: Zaire Collier, UC Davis

OL: Austin Buehler, Montana

OL: Layton Vining, Idaho

OL: Dyllan Drummond, Montana

AP: Joey Stout, Northern Arizona

* - Unanimous selection

Defese

DL: Zac Crews, Montana State

DL: Tyler King, Montana

DL: Trehsyn Fesili, Idaho State

DL: Devin Murphy, Northern Arizona

DL: Will Alovao, Utah Tech

LB: Kenny Olson, Cal Poly

LB: Cole Taylor, Montana State

LB: Teni Worthen, Weber State

LB: Cruz Hepburn, Idaho

LB: Peyton Wing, Montana

LB: Porter Connors, UC Davis

LB: Nathan Reynolds, Idaho State

DB: Shoes Brinkley, Northern Arizona

DB: Caden Dowler, Montana State

DB: Parker Vance, Southern Utah

DB: Jahaad Fort, Northern Arizona

DB: Jackson Daniels, Idaho State

DB: Bryce Smith, Eastern Washington

DB: Trevian Tribble, Weber State

Special teams

KR: Lindsey Graves, Northern Arizona

PR: Joey Stout, Northern Arizona

K: Soren McKee, Eastern Washington

P: Ryan Marks, Utah Tech

ST: Ian Finch, Montana

LS: Jace Eastlick, Montana

SECOND TEAM

Offense

QB: Joshua Wood, Idaho

QB: Justin Lamson, Montana State

RB: Jordan Fisher, UC Davis

RB: Adam Jones, Montana State

WR: Tayvion McCoy, Cal Poly

WR: Terence Loville, Portland State

WR: Dane Steel, Montana State

TE: Joshua Acord, Southern Utah

TE: Tanner Beaman, Portland State

OL: Jack Ziebell, Northern Colorado

OL: Burke Mastel, Montana State

OL: Jefferson Giles, Northern Arizona

OL: Matthew Snarr, Utah Tech

OL: Pule Leatigaga, Portland State

OL: Camden Jury, Northern Arizona

AP: Carter Dahlke, Montana State

Defense

DL: Isaiah Perez, Eastern Washington

DL: Mitchel Jaskowiak, Idaho

DL: Dominic Butts, Northern Colorado

DL: Porter Small, Weber State

DL: Hikifo’Ou Maile, Idaho

DL: Seth Brock, Montana State

DL: Bronson Childs, Idaho State

LB: Myles Mayovsky, Eastern Washington

LB: Bryce Grebe, Montana State

LB: Jaxton Helmstetler, Portland State

LB: Jaiden Letua, Northern Arizona

LB: Raimoana Tinirauarii, Weber State

DB: Jaylon Jenkins, Eastern Washington

DB: Brayden Rosa, UC Davis

DB: Takhari Carr, Montana State

DB: Drew Cofield, UC Davis

DB: TreShawn Shorty, Idaho State

DB: Michael Beresford, Northern Arizona

Special teams

KR: Monte Gillman, Montana

KR: Dyson Parker, Weber State

PR: David Spjut, Southern Utah

K: Francisco Orduno Jr., Northern Arizona

P: Everett O’Donnell, Montana

ST: Rickey Johnson, UC Davis

LS: Brody Johnson, Montana State

HONORABLE MENTION

Offense

QB: Jordan Cooke, Idaho State

QB: Nate Dahle, Weber State

RB: Jaden Green, Cal Poly

RB: Delon Thompson, Portland State

RB: Quran Gossett, Northern Arizona

WR: Ryan Jezioro, Idaho

WR: Tony Harste, Idaho

WR: Tommy Poe, Idaho State

WR: Jaxon Branch, Eastern Washington

WR: Myseth Currie, Northern Arizona

TE: Winston Williams, UC Davis

TE: Edward Khutsishvili, UC Davis

TE: Ammon Munyer, Weber State

OL: Anthony Patt, Cal Poly

OL: Brody Cutrer, Weber State

OL: Luke Sampson, Weber State

OL: Charlie Vliem, Idaho

OL: Levi Johnson, Northern Colorado

OL: David Main, UC Davis

Defense

DL: Mason Krahn, Idaho

DL: Fasitootai Sagapolu, Utah Tech

DL: Trent Carrade, UC Davis

DL: Mapa Vaenuku, Weber State

DL: Brogan De’Asis, Portland State

DL: Ezra Ekuban, Northern Colorado

DL: Collin Lewis, Idaho State

DL: Jackson Murray, Northern Arizona

DL: Avery Ducsik, Portland State

DL: Myles Amey, Southern Utah

LB: Jackson Sievers, UC Davis

LB: Nai Mose, Montana

LB: Hudson Voggesser, Northern Colorado

LB: Daylen Love, Utah Tech

LB: Clay Oven, Montana

DB: Ty Richardson, UC Davis

DB: Shahid Wilson, Northern Arizona

DB: Bryant Meredith, Montana State

DB: Hayden John, UC Davis

DB: Tamal Johnson, Weber State

DB: Brian Harris, Montana State

DB: Aaron Kinsey, Idaho

DB: Tanner Huff, Montana

Special teams

KR: Zui Shelton, Portland State

PR: Cru Newman, Portland State

PR: Zach Jones, UC Davis

K: Mason Lindberg, Idaho State

K: David Dellenbach, Weber State

K: Jayden Rogers, Southern Utah

P: Colby Frokjer, Montana State

P: Emiliano Rodriguez, Portland State

P: Henry Way, Weber State

ST: Trais Higgins, Idaho

ST: Ashden Oberg, Weber State

