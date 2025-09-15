Top teams hold steady in Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll

MISSOULA — The latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll, which was released Monday, was largely unchanged this week with the top five teams holding their positions from last week.

North Dakota State (3-0), South Dakota State (3-0), Tarleton State (4-0), Montana State (1-2) and Montana (2-0) are the Nos. 1-5 teams for the second consecutive week. All five won last week, with Montana recording the most impressive victory, a 24-23 comeback over No. 16 North Dakota.

Montana State, meanwhile, got its first win of the season, rolling past San Diego 41-7.

Idaho (2-1) held steady at No. 8 after its 20-6 win over Utah Tech and UC Davis (1-1), which was idle last week, remained ninth to give the Big Sky Conference four teams inside the top 10.

Northern Arizona (2-1) moved up one spot to No. 17 after its thrilling 52-49 win over Southern Utah, while Sacramento State (1-2) slipped to 24th following its 49-28 win over Mercyhurst. View the complete poll.

This week marks the final slate of nonconference games for most teams in the Big Sky Conference (Montana has a nonconference game against Sacred Heart on Oct. 18). Saturday's lineup for the Big Sky's ranked teams includes (all times Mountain):

