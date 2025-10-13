Top of FCS top 25 poll remains steady; Big Sky's Northern Arizona, Idaho tumble

MISSOULA — The top seven teams — including Big Sky Conference members No. 4 Montana, No. 5 Montana State and No. 6 UC Davis — in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll remained in the same order from last week in the new edition of the rankings released Monday.

North Dakota State (6-0), South Dakota State (6-0) and Tarleton State (7-0) are the Nos. 1-, 2- and 3-ranked teams, followed by the Grizzlies (6-0), Bobcats (5-2) and Aggies (5-1). Lehigh (7-0) is ranked seventh. All seven of those teams won by at least 18 points last week.

The Big Sky's other representatives in the top 25, Northern Arizona (4-3) and Idaho (2-4), both fell in the poll. NAU, which suffered a 45-24 loss to No. 6 UC Davis, slid from 14th to 19th, and Idaho, which lost 49-33 to Northern Colorado, fell from 11th to 24th.

Northern Colorado (3-3) and Sacramento State (3-3) received votes but did not crack the top 25. View the complete rankings.

Montana, Montana State and UC Davis are tied atop the Big Sky standings with matching 3-0 records in league play. The Griz have wins over Idaho (41-30), Idaho State (42-38) and Cal Poly (28-9) in conference; the Cats have beaten Eastern Washington (57-3), Northern Arizona (34-10) and Idaho State (48-14); and the Aggies' wins are over Weber State (34-12), Cal Poly (34-27) and Northern Arizona (45-24).

MSU and UCD are both idle this week, while UM plays a nonconference game versus FCS independent Sacred Heart.

There are three Big Sky games on the this week's schedule:

