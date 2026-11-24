MISSOULA — Three Montana Grizzlies and two Montana State Bobcats are finalists for the 2026 Walter Payton Award, which recognizes the national offensive player of the year in the FCS.

Stats Perform announced the list of 30 finalists on Tuesday.

Quarterback Keali'i Ah Yat, running back Eli Gillman and wide receiver Brook Davis are on the list for the Grizzlies, while QB Justin Lamson and offensive lineman Titan Fleischmann are finalists for the Bobcats.

Ah Yat and Lamson are two of 16 quarterbacks named. Ty Pennington of Northern Arizona and Joshua Wood of Idaho are other finalists from the Big Sky Conference.

Lamson, in his second season at MSU, guided the Bobcats to the Big Sky outright championship and No. 1 seed for the FCS playoffs. He's completed 71.2% of his passes for 2,223 yards, 17 touchdowns and one interception. He's added 401 yards and seven more touchdowns on the ground.

Ah Yat, a senior, has completed 70.5% of his passes for 3,532 yards, 31 touchdowns and six interceptions in helping Montana to the No. 15 seed for the FCS playoffs. He's also rushed for 90 yards and four more TDs.

Gillman, in his fifth season, has set just about every career rushing record imaginable at Montana. This fall, he's carried the ball 211 times for 1,477 yards and 19 touchdowns. He's also been a threat in the passing game, totaling 37 receptions for 377 yards and eight more TDs. The 27 total touchdowns are already a school record.

Davis, a junior, has recorded a Griz-record 99 receptions this season. He has 1,413 yards — the most in the FCS — and 13 touchdowns.

Fleischmann, a senior, is one of only two offensive linemen among the finalists. He's started 44 consecutive games for the Bobcats, who rank in the FCS top 10 in rushing offense, total offense and scoring offense.

The Walter Payton Award, first presented in 1987, is one of six to comprise the Stats Perform FCS National Awards. The others are the Buck Buchanan Award (FCS defensive player of the year), Jerry Rice Award (FCS freshman player of the year), Eddie Robinson Award (FCS coach of the year), Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete Award and HBCU National Player of the Year.