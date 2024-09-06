This Week in Big Sky Football (Sept. 6, 2024)

FARMINGTON, Utah — Another week of college football is here, and This Week In Big Sky Football is back for its second episode of the season.

On this week's show, Big Sky host Meghan Robinson is joined by Weber State head coach Mickey Mental and Portland State head coach Bruce Barnum.

Robinson also visits with Eastern Washington wide receiver Efton Chism III and Big Sky deputy commissioner Dan Satter. Portland, Ore., talk radio host John Canzano also joins the program.

This week's schedule features a handful of guarantee games against FBS opponents — Sacramento State travels to Fresno State, Northern Colorado heads west 50 miles to face Colorado State, Idaho visit Wyoming, Cal Poly makes a trip up the coast to Stanford and Northern Arizona heads three hours south to face Arizona.

Montana State, meanwhile, will make its 2024 home debut for "Gold Rush" against Maine. Montana hits the road to take on former Big Sky foe North Dakota.

Watch "This Week in Big Sky Football" in the video above.