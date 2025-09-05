This Week in Big Sky Football (Sept. 5, 2025)

FARMINGTON, Utah — "This Week in Big Sky Football" returns to preview the top-three showdown between No. 3 Montana State and No. 2 South Dakota State on Saturday in Bozeman.

Big Sky Conference host and reporter Meghan Robinson breaks down the matchup of FCS powerhouses, which is the Big Sky's game of the week. Robinson is joined on "This Week in Big Sky Football" by Montana State coach Brent Vigen, as well as former Bobcats quarterback and current assistant coach Sean Chambers.

Sam Herder from Hero Sports also stops by to set the scene for Gold Rush and make his game picks.

This week's episode includes a conversation with Cal Poly quarterback Ty Dieffenbach, as well. Dieffenbach is the reigning Big Sky offensive player of the week after helping the Mustangs to a 41-17 win over San Diego last week.

Dieffenbach completed 18 of 27 passes for 263 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 69 yards and another score in the win.

Watch "This Week in Big Sky Football" in the video above.