This Week in Big Sky Football (Sept. 3, 2026)

FARMINGTON, Utah — As Big Sky teams begin their non-conference schedules this week, familiar foes Weber State and Southern Utah will battle it out in Cedar City, Utah.

Though both are Big Sky members, the Wildcats and Thunderbirds are facing off in a non-conference contest to renew their Beehive State rivalry. Weber State holds a 21-8 series lead over Southern Utah, but this will be the first meeting between the two programs in five years. The Wildcats shut out the Thunderbirds 62-0 in the teams' last meeting in 2021.

In this edition of "This Week in Big Sky Football," host and reporter Meghan Robinson previews the Weber State-vs.-Southern Utah game with interviews with head coaches DeLane Fitzgerald of Southern Utah and Eric Kjar of Weber State.

Robinson then chats with Cal Poly quarterback Anthony Grigsby Jr., who was named the Big Sky's offensive player of the week after guiding the Mustangs to a thrilling 38-34 win over Idaho last week. The fifth-year QB racked up 381 yards of total offense and five touchdowns in the conference opener and tossed the game-winning touchdown with nine seconds remaining.

Grigsby completed 26 of 35 passes for 319 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions, and carried the ball 14 times for 62 yards on the night. The victory for Cal Poly was the program’s first over Idaho in six attempts.

Robinson closes the show featuring Super Bowl LX champions Patrick O'Connell and Rashid Shaheed, who played in college at Montana and Weber State, respectively.

Watch the full episode of "This Week in Big Sky Football" below.