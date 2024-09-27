This Week in Big Sky Football (Sept. 27, 2024)

FARMINGTON, Utah — Big Sky Conference football play begins this week with five conference games on the schedule, headlined by an FCS top-25 matchup between No. 4 Idaho and No. 14 UC Davis.

In this week's episode of "This Week in Big Sky Football", host Meghan Robinson interviews Aggies coach Tim Plough and Vandals coach Jason Eck to preview the big matchup.

Robinson also interviews Montana sophomore running back Eli Gillman, who has had a red-hot start to the season after winning the FCS freshman of the year award last year.

And then meet the Astrojacks, Northern Arizona's alternate identity, before closing with a conversation with Craig Haley of Stats Perform.

Watch "This Week in Big Sky Football" in the video above.