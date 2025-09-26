This Week in Big Sky Football (Sept. 26, 2025)

FARMINGTON, Utah — Big Sky Conference play starts with a bang this weekend with a top-10 matchup in Missoula.

The rivalry showdown between No. 5 Montana and No. 8 Idaho is the Big Sky game of the week, as the two teams will battle for the Little Brown Stein for the first time since 2023. Big Sky host and reporter Meghan Robinson sets the scene for the game in this week's edition of "This Week In Big Sky Football".

Robinson talks with both Montana coach Bobby Hauck and Idaho coach Thomas Ford Jr. to preview the game, which will kick off at 8:15 p.m. It will be broadcast to a national audience on ESPN 2.

Saturday's game will be the 90th meeting between the two programs with Idaho owning a 56-31-2 all-time advantage. The Griz have won eight of the past nine meetings, though.

UC Davis defensive lineman Jacob Psyk also joins the show. He was the Big Sky's co-defensive player of the week after totaling seven tackles, two sacks, three tackles-for-loss and two forced fumbles in the Aggies' 50-34 win over Southern Utah last week.

Robinson closes out the show with Montana play-by-play voice Riley Corcoran, who makes his game picks.

Watch "This Week in Big Sky Football" in the video above.