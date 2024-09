FARMINGTON, Utah — Entering Week 4 of the college football season, Northern Arizona is 2-1 ahead of a big matchup with 15th-ranked Incarnate Word.

In this week's episode of "This Week In Big Sky Football", Big Sky Conference host Meghan Robinson visits with Lumberjacks coach Brian Wright and NAU play-by-play voice Mitch Strohman.

Robinson also talks with Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill on the state of college athletics.

Watch "This Week in Big Sky Football" in the video above.