This Week in Big Sky Football (Sept. 19, 2025)

FARMINGTON, Utah — No. 17 Northern Arizona hosts No. 19 Incarnate Word in the Big Sky Conference game of the week Saturday, as the Lumberjacks look to build off of their 52-49 win at Southern Utah last week.

Big Sky host and reporter Meghan Robinson previews the top-20 matchup in this week's edition of "This Week in Big Sky Football".

Robinson talks with NAU coach Brian Wright and quarterback Ty Pennington. Pennington is the Big Sky's reigning offensive player of the week after completing 20 of 31 passes for 366 yards and three touchdowns in the Lumberjacks' win over rival Southern Utah. He set career-highs in passing yards and passing touchdowns, while also adding a touchdown on the ground.

Mitch Strohman, the Voice of the Lumberjacks, joins the show, as well, to make his game picks for the week.

The episode also includes a feature on Montana State offensive lineman JT Reed.

Watch "This Week in Big Sky Football" in the video above.