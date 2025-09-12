This Week in Big Sky Football (Sept. 12, 2025)

FARMINGTON, Utah — It's another week with a top-20 FCS matchup featuring a Big Sky Conference football team.

The FCS game of the week features No. 5 Montana hosting No. 16 North Dakota at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday. Big Sky host and reporter Meghan Robinson preps fans for the big game in this week's edition of "This Week in Big Sky Football".

Griz coach Bobby Hauck and running back Eli Gillman join Robinson to talk about the matchup with UND. Montana leads the all-time series 15-10-1 and has a 7-2 mark in games held in Missoula. The Fighting Hawks won last year's game in Grand Forks, N.D., rallying for a 27-24 win.

Gillman is coming off a career day in which he rushed for 198 yards and three touchdowns in the Grizzlies' 42-17 win over Central Washington last week. He was named the co-offensive player of the week by the Big Sky.

Gillman shared the honor with Idaho quarterback Joshua Wood, who threw for 281 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 96 yards and another TD in the Vandals' 37-30 win over St. Thomas. Wood also joins "This Week in Big Sky Football" for a conversation with Robinson.

Robinson closes out the show talking with former Griz wide receiver Sammy Akem, who makes his game predictions for the week.

Watch "This Week in Big Sky Football" in the video above.