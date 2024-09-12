Watch Now
This Week in Big Sky Football (Sept. 12, 2024)

This Week in Big Sky Football
FARMINGTON, Utah — We've reached Week 3 of the college football season, and This Week In Big Sky Football returns for hits third episode of the 2024 campaign.

On this week's show, Big Sky host Meghan Robinson takes a deeper look at Idaho's 17-13 victory last week over FBS Wyoming, as well as sit down with Paralympic medalist David Blair, who is a 1999 graduate of Weber State.

Robinson also visits with Idaho play-by-play voice Dennis Patchin to hear his game picks for Week 3.

This week's schedule is features another full non-league slate of games, including a pair of top-25 matchups, as No. 4 Idaho hosts No. 17 Albany and No. 11 Sacramento State welcomes No. 24 Nicholls. Albany beat Idaho last year 30-22 in the FCS playoff quarterfinals.

Watch "This Week in Big Sky Football" in the video above.

