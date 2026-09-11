This Week in Big Sky Football (Sept. 10, 2026)

FARMINGTON, Utah — Coming off a 34-24 home win against Northern Iowa last Saturday, Eastern Washington travels to No. 11 South Dakota in Week 2 as the Eagles hope to snatch another victory over a Missouri Valley foe in 2026.

The Eastern Washington-vs.-South Dakota contest is the Big Sky's game of the week, and Eagles coach Aaron Best previews the matchup in this edition of "This Week in Big Sky Football."

Big Sky host and reporter Meghan Robinson also talks with Idaho State kicker Mason Lindberg, who was named the national special teams player of the week after converting all five of his field goal attempts in the Bengals' upset win over FBS Utah State last week.

The show continues with a feature on the Weber State soccer team and finishes with an interview with Larry Weir. Weir, the voice of the Eagles, makes his Big Sky game picks.

Watch the full episode of "This Week in Big Sky Football" below.