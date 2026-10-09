This Week in Big Sky Football (Oct. 8, 2026)

FARMINGTON, Utah — It's a top-15 showdown Saturday in Flagstaff, Ariz., when No. 13 Northern Arizona hosts No. 2 Montana inside the Walkup Skydome.

The Lumberjacks-vs.-Grizzlies matchup serves as the game of the week for "This Week in Big Sky Football" hosted by Meghan Robinson.

Robinson previews the game between the Jacks and Griz with interviews with Ammon Allen and Brooks Davis. Allen is a standout linebacker at NAU, while Davis is having a huge season at wide receiver for UM.

"This Week in Big Sky Football" continues with a conversation with Idaho quarterback Joshua Wood, who guided the Vandals to their first win of the season last week with a stunning upset of then-No. 1 Montana State.

Robinson concludes the show by talking with Griz radio voice Riley Corcoran, who previews the upcoming weekend of Big Sky football.

Watch the Oct. 8 edition of "This Week in Big Sky Football" below.