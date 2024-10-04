This Week in Big Sky Football (Oct. 4, 2024)

FARMINGTON, Utah — It's Week 2 of the Big Sky Conference football season, and Big Sky host and reporter Meghan Robinson gets you ready for the upcoming week of action in this week's episode of "This Week in Big Sky Football".

Robinson provides an in-depth look at the matchup between Weber State and Montana — the Big Sky's 'Game of the Week' — with interviews with Grizzlies coach Bobby Hauck and Wildcats coach Mickey Mental.

Robinson also interviews Northern Arizona defensive back Alex McLaughlin, who was the conference's defensive player of the week after recording nine tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in the Lumberjacks' win over Sacramento State last week.

The episode also includes a feature story on the Hays siblings at Idaho State — Hunter on the football team and Molly on the women's basketball team.

Finally, Sammy Akem joins the show to preview this week's games and make his picks.

Watch "This Week in Big Sky Football" in the video above.