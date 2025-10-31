This Week in Big Sky Football (Oct. 31, 2025)

FARMINGTON, Utah — Sixth-ranked UC Davis is 4-0 in the Big Sky Conference this season, tied with Montana and Montana State atop the league standings.

The Aggies (6-1 overall) host Idaho State in the Big Sky game of the week Saturday. UC Davis and Idaho State have played just seven times in the teams' history, with the Aggies holding a 6-1 all-time record. The last meeting was a 21-14 Davis win in Pocatello, Idaho.

To preview the game, Big Sky host and reporter Meghan Robinson talks with UC Davis coach Tim Plough and Idaho State coach Cody Hawks in the Oct. 31 edition of "This Week in Big Sky Football."

Idaho State (2-6 overall, 1-3 Big Sky) will be playing a top-20 team for the fourth consecutive game. The Bengals lost to then-No. 4 Montana 42-38 on Oct. 4, lost to then-No. 5 Montana State 48-14 on Oct. 11 and lost to then-No. 20 Northern Arizona 31-18 on Oct. 25.

Davis has won five consecutive games since losing to FBS Washington Sept. 6. Last week, the Aggies won 27-16 at Northern Colorado.

Robinson continues the "This Week in Big Sky Football" episode with a conversation with Montana kicker/punter Ty Morrison. Morrison shared Big Sky special teams player of the week honors after converting on all seven of his point-after tries in the Grizzlies' 49-35 win at Sacramento State last week. He also totaled 429 yards on seven kickoffs with four touchbacks and logged 112 yards on three punts.

Morrison completed a 28-yard pass to Ian Finch on fourth-and-9 to convert a fourth down that led to a Michael Wortham touchdown.

Finally, Robinson closes out the show with Scott Marsh, the Voice of the Aggies. Marsh makes his game picks for the week.

Watch "This Week in Big Sky Football" in the video above.

