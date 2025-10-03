This Week in Big Sky Football (Oct. 3, 2025)

FARMINGTON, Utah — No. 13 Northern Arizona puts its program-record nine-game home winning streak on the line Saturday when it hosts No. 5 Montana State in the Big Sky Conference game of the week.

Big Sky host and reporter Meghan Robinson previews the matchup between the Lumberjacks and Bobcats in this week's edition of "This Week in Big Sky Football". Montana State has won the past three games in the series, including a thrilling 41-38 victory in Flagstaff, Ariz., in 2022. The Bobcats scored 17 points in the fourth quarter and kicked a 24-yard field goal as time expired to win.

Saturday's game kicks off at 3 p.m. MDT inside the Walkup Skydome and will be broadcast by Scripps Sports.

To look ahead to the matchup, Robinson is joined on the show by Northern Arizona offensive lineman Ethan Kramer and Montana State linebackers coach and assistant head coach Jody Owens.

Robinson also talks with Idaho State kicker Trajan Sinatra, who has been named the Big Sky special teams player of the week three times this season. Sinatra made all four of his field goal attempts last week to help the Bengals to a 26-18 win at Northern Colorado to open Big Sky play. On the season, Sinatra is 9-for-9 kicking field goals.

Robinson closes out the show with NAU legend Case Cookus. The former quarterback makes his game picks for the week.

Watch "This Week in Big Sky Football" in the video above.