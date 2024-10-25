This Week in Big Sky Football (Oct. 25, 2024)

FARMINGTON, Utah — Northern Colorado hosts ninth-ranked Montana in the Big Sky Conference's Game of the Week on Saturday.

Big Sky host and reporter Meghan Robinson interviews Bears coach Ed Lamb and Griz coach Bobby Hauck to preview the matchup in this week's episode of "This Week in Big Sky Football".

UC Davis running back Lan Larison also joins the show after his recent player of the week nod. Larison rushed for 182 yards and a touchdown, while adding 75 yards on five catches for UC Davis in the program’s first-ever win against Eastern Washington.

Robinson then catches up with Dallas Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel, who played wide receiver at Weber State from 1996-98, and Griz play-by-play voice Riley Corcoran, who makes his game picks.

Watch "This Week in Big Sky Football" in the video above.