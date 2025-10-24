This Week in Big Sky Football (Oct. 24, 2025)

FARMINGTON, Utah — Weber State and Eastern Washington are both looking to get back to .500 when the teams meet Saturday in the Big Sky Conference game of the week.

In this edition of "This Week in Big Sky Football," host and reporter Meghan Robinson interviews Weber State coach Mickey Mental and Eastern Washington coach Aaron Best to preview the matchup. The game will mark the Eagles' first trip to Ogden, Utah, in three years. The Wildcats own a 10-7 record against EWU at Stewart Stadium.

Robinson is also joined on the show by Montana quarterback Keali'i Ah Yat, who is the reigning Big Sky offensive player of the week. The redshirt sophomore had a career day in the Grizzlies' 43-21 nonconference win over Sacred Heart last week, completing 82% of his passes (27 for 33) to rack up 349 yards and five touchdowns. He added another touchdown on the ground.

To close out the show, Eastern Washington football play-by-play voice Larry Weir makes his game picks.

Watch "This Week in Big Sky Football" in the video above.

