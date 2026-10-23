This Week in Big Sky Football (Oct. 22, 2026)

FARMINGTON, Utah — It's a Cat fight for the top spot in the Big Sky Conference on Saturday.

No. 3 Montana State hosts No. 22 Weber State in Bozeman, with the top-25 showdown serving as the game of the week for “This Week in Big Sky Football” hosted by Meghan Robinson. The winner of Saturday’s contest will sit atop the football standings, with Northern Arizona on a bye week and Montana State already holding a head-to-head victory over the Lumberjacks.

Robinson sets the scene for the game by interviewing Bobcats coach Brent Vigen and Wildcats coach Eric Kjar.

The show continues with a conversation with freshman safety Parker Vance of Southern Utah. Vance, who has five interceptions in seven games this season, was recently named to the watch list for the Jerry Rice Award, which annually recognizes the FCS freshman of the year.

Robinson concludes the episode by previewing the upcoming Big Sky cross country championships. Powerhouse Northern Arizona is set to host the races in Flagstaff on Oct. 30.

Watch the Oct. 22 edition of "This Week in Big Sky Football" below.