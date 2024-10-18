This Week in Big Sky Football (Oct. 18, 2024)

FARMINGTON, Utah — Eastern Washington hosts sixth-ranked UC Davis in the Big Sky Conference's 'Game of the Week' on Saturday.

Big Sky host and reporter Meghan Robinson previews the matchup between the Eagles and Aggies in this week's episode of "This Week in Big Sky Football". She interviews Eastern Washington coach Aaron Best and UC Davis coach Tim Plough to set the scene.

Robinson also catches up with Portland State quarterback Dante Chachere, who was the Big Sky and FCS national offensive player of the week after both passing and rushing for 200-plus yards in the Vikings' win over Idaho State last week. Chachere had a hand in all six Portland State touchdowns against the Bengals.

This week's episode also includes a feature story on former Northern Arizona defensive back Khalil Dorsey, who is now playing in the NFL with the Detroit Lions, and game picks from Sam Herder of HERO Sports.

