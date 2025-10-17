This Week in Big Sky Football (Oct. 17, 2025)

FARMINGTON, Utah — Sacramento State and Northern Colorado will square off Saturday in the Big Sky Conference game of the week. Both teams are 3-3 overall and 1-1 in league play.

Big Sky host and reporter Meghan Robinson previews the contest in this week's edition of "This Week in Big Sky Football."

Robinson talks with both first-year Sac State coach Brennan Marion and third-year Northern Colorado coach Ed Lamb to set the stage for the matchup. Both teams are coming off road victories from last week — the Hornets rolled past Weber State 55-27 and the Bears knocked off Idaho 49-33.

Also on the show this week is a feature on UC Davis wide receiver Samuel Gbatu Jr., who was born in Liberia. Gbatu's father was in the military, and Gbatu didn't start playing football until he was in high school in Japan. Gbatu currently ranks second in the Big Sky with six touchdown receptions.

Wrapping up the show, Robinson talks with FCS Insider Craig Haley of Stats Perform, who analyzes the NCAA Division I Football Championship Committee's first in-season top 10 rankings, which were released Wednesday.

Watch "This Week in Big Sky Football" in the video above.

