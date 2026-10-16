This Week in Big Sky Football (Oct. 15, 2026)

FARMINGTON, Utah — No. 14 UC Davis travels to Southern Utah on Saturday, as both teams seek a win after coming off a bye week in Week 6.

The contest in Cedar City will serve as the game of the week for "This Week in Big Sky Football” hosted by Meghan Robinson.

Robinson sets the scene for the matchup between the Aggies and Thundebirds with interviews with both coaches. First, SUU coach DeLane Fitzgerald joins the show, followed by Davis coach Tim Plough.

"This Week in Big Sky Football" continues with a conversation with Northern Arizona quarterback Ty Pennington, who accounted for six total touchdowns in the Lumberjacks' win over Montana last week.

Finally, Voice of the Aggies Scott Marsh joins the show to preview this week's Big Sky Conference football action.

Watch the Oct. 15 edition of "This Week in Big Sky Football" below.