This Week in Big Sky Football (Oct. 11, 2024)

FARMINGTON, Utah — Third-ranked Montana State hosts No. 7 Idaho on Saturday in the Big Sky Conference's 'Game of the Week'.

In this week's episode of "This Week in Big Sky Football", Big Sky host and reporter Meghan Robinson previewed the matchup between the Bobcats and Vandals. She interviewed defensive stars Danny Uluilakepa of Montana State and Keyshawn James-Newby of Idaho to get ready for Saturday night's game, which kicks off at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN2.

ESPN's Rocky Boiman will be on the call and joined Robinson to talk about the game, as well.

Robinson also interviewed Weber State quarterback Richie Munoz, who was the Big Sky's offensive player of the week after his career day last week at Montana. He threw for 364 yards and six touchdowns in the overtime win.

Lastly, Colter Nuanez joins the show to preview this week's games and make his picks.

Watch "This Week in Big Sky Football" in the video above.