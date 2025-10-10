This Week in Big Sky Football (Oct. 10, 2025)

FARMINGTON, Utah — No. 4 Montana will host Cal Poly on Saturday, and the matchup is the featured game on "This Week in Big Sky Football".

Big Sky host and reporter Meghan Robinson interviews a pair of standout wide receivers to look ahead to the game. First up is Griz do-it-all star Michael Wortham Jr., who leads the nation with 883 all-purpose yards. Cal Poly's Michael Briscoe, the Big Sky leader with 529 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, follows.

Robinson is also joined on the show by UC Davis quarterback Caden Pinnick, who leads the Big Sky with 11 touchdown passes this season. Pinnick has been named the conference's offensive player of the week in back-to-back weeks.

Robinson closes out the show with Voice of the Mustangs Chris Sylvester, who makes his game picks for the week.

Watch "This Week in Big Sky Football" in the video above.