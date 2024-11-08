This Week in Big Sky Football (Nov. 8, 2024)

FARMINGTON, Utah — It's another huge matchup in the Big Sky Conference when seventh-ranked Montana hosts No. 4 UC Davis in the Big Sky Conference's Game of the Week on Saturday. Kickoff from Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula is set for 8:15 p.m., and the game will be nationally televised on ESPN2.

Montana receiver Keelan White and Davis quarterback Miles Hastings join this week's edition of "This Week in Big Sky Football" to preview the game with Big Sky host and reporter Meghan Robinson.

In the episode, Robinson also features Montana State defensive end Brody Grebe, who was recently named a finalist for the National Football Foundation's William V. Campbell Trophy, also known as the Academic Heisman.

Marc Orr, the director of athletics at Sacramento State, also joins the show. Orr represents the Big Sky Conference on the FCS Playoff Committee and discusses the committee's in-season rankings which were released last week.

And finally Scott Marsh, voice of the UC Davis Aggies, makes his picks for this weekend's slate of games.

Watch "This Week in Big Sky Football" in the video above.