This Week in Big Sky Football (Nov. 7, 2025)

FARMINGTON, Utah — UC Davis is looking to avoid back-to-back losses as the 11th-ranked Aggies visit Idaho for the Big Sky Conference game of the week Saturday.

Big Sky host and reporter Meghan Robinson previews the matchup between the Aggies and Vandals in the Nov. 7 edition of "This Week in Big Sky Football." Robinson is joined on the show by running backs Eli Cummings of Idaho and Jordan Fisher of UC Davis.

Idaho knocked off No. 19 Northern Arizona on the road last Friday night, winning 35-32 in overtime on ESPN2 to keep its playoff hopes alive. Davis enters this weekend’s game having lost its first conference game of the season after falling to Idaho State 38-36 in Week 10.

Robinson continues the show with conversations with Northern Arizona legend Case Cookus and Montana State director of athletics Leon Costello, who is a member on the FCS playoff committee.

Watch "This Week in Big Sky Football" in the video above.

