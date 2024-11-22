This Week in Big Sky Football (Nov. 22, 2024)

FARMINGTON, Utah — Montana and Montana State are set for the 123rd Brawl of the Wild.

The No. 2-ranked Bobcats will look to sew up the Big Sky Conference outright championship on Saturday when they host No. 9 Montana in the Big Sky's Game of the Week.

Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m., and the game will air on CBS affiliates KBZK in Bozeman, KXLF in Butte, KTVQ in Billings, KRTV in Great Falls, KXLH in Helena and KPAX in Missoula.

On this week's edition of "This Week in Big Sky Football," host and reporter Meghan Robinson previews the Cat-Griz game by interviewing Montana State coach Brent Vigen and Montana coach Bobby Hauck. Scripps Sports sideline reporters Grace Lawrence and Kyle Hansen also join the show to talk about the seasons for the Bobcats and Grizzlies.

In the episode, Robinson also speaks with Eastern Washington quarterback Kekoa Visperas, who ran for three touchdowns and passed for another in the Eagles' 77-42 win over Idaho State last week.

Finally, former Montana wide receiver Sammy Akem joins the show to make his game picks for this weekend's Big Sky football action.

Watch "This Week in Big Sky Football" in the video above.

