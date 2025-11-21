This Week in Big Sky Football (Nov. 21, 2025)

FARMINGTON, Utah — In the highest-ranked matchup ever for the Brawl of the Wild, No. 2 Montana and No. 3 Montana State will battle for not only in-state bragging rights, but also for the Big Sky title and the conference’s automatic berth in the FCS playoffs.

The showdown in Missoula is the Big Sky's game of the week, and Meghan Robinson sets the scene for the matchup in the Nov. 21 edition of "This Week in Big Sky Football."

Robinson talks with Montana coach Bobby Hauck and Montana State coach Brent Vigen to preview the game. She is also joined on the show by Scripps Sports' Kyle Hansen and Grace Lawrence, who will be on the sidelines for Saturday's game as part of the broadcast crew. The game will air on CBS affiliates across Montana.

Robinson closes out the show with a conversation with Sam Herder, the senior FCS analyst for HERO Sports.

Watch "This Week in Big Sky Football" in the video above.

The Grizzlies and Bobcats each own a 7-0 mark in league play, with Montana having a perfect 11-0 record overall and Montana State a 9-2 mark. The matchup will feature the league’s top scoring offense in Montana (42.0 points per game) going up against the league’s top scoring defense in Montana State (16.2).

Montana leads the all-time series 74-43-5, with the first meeting coming in 1897. Montana State has been successful more recently however, going 6-4 in the last 10 meetings.

The home team has won every game in the series since 2019, with those wins usually being blowouts. The average margin of victory over that time span has been 28 points per contest.

Kickoff is slated for noon Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

