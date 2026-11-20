FARMINGTON, Utah — No. 8 Montana travels to No. 2 Montana State on Saturday for the Brawl of the Wild, which will be the 10th matchup between two ranked Big Sky teams this season.

The contest between the Bobcats and Grizzlies is the game of the week for "This Week in Big Sky Football" hosted by Meghan Robinson.

Montana State has won eight of the past 10 meetings, including both matchups in 2025. The Bobcats won 31-28 in Missoula in the regular-season finale, then beat the Grizzlies 48-23 in Bozeman in the FCS semifinals last season. The home team has won five of the last six regular-season meetings, with last year’s regular-season game in Missoula the lone exception.

Robinson previews the matchup with interviews with coaches Brent Vigen of Montana State and Bobby Kennedy of Montana.

"This Week in Big Sky Football" continues with a conversation with Weber State's Porter Small, who was the Big Sky co-defensive player of the week after recording four tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and an interception in the Wildcats' 25-21 road win over No. 5 Northern Arizona.

Robinson closes out the show by previewing the weekend with Montana State play-by-play voice Keaton Gillogly.

Watch the Nov. 19 edition of "This Week in Big Sky Football" below.