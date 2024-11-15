This Week in Big Sky Football (Nov. 15, 2024)

FARMINGTON, Utah — The Big Sky Conference football championship is up for grabs Saturday when No. 2-ranked Montana State visits No. 4 UC Davis. The winner will claim (at least) a share of the league title and also earn the Big Sky's automatic bid to the FCS playoffs.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Mountain time. The game will air on CBS affiliates KBZK in Bozeman, KXLF in Butte, KTVQ in Billings, KRTV in Great Falls, KXLH in Helena and KPAX in Missoula.

On this week's edition of "This Week in Big Sky Football," host and reporter Meghan Robinson is joined by first-year Aggies coach Tim Plough and fourth-year Bobcats coach Brent Vigen to preview the matchup.

In the episode, Robinson also speaks to Eastern Washington receiver Efton Chism III, who is a finalist for the Doris Robinson Award, which is given annually to the FCS player who best exemplifies excellence on the field, in the classroom and across the community.

Aside from football, Robinson also interviews members of the Sacramento State women's soccer team, which captured the Big Sky tournament championship last week in Missoula.

Finally, Montana State play-by-play broadcaster Keaton Gillogly joins the show to make his picks for this weekend's football games.

Watch "This Week in Big Sky Football" in the video above.

