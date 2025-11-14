This Week in Big Sky Football (Nov. 14, 2025)

FARMINGTON, Utah — It's a top-10 showdown in Bozeman on Saturday, as No. 3 Montana State hosts No. 9 UC Davis in the Big Sky Conference game of the week.

Big Sky host and reporter Meghan Robinson features the game in the Nov. 14 edition of "This Week in Big Sky Football." Robinson talks with MSU coach Brent Vigen and UC Davis coach Tim Plough to preview the matchup.

The Bobcats and Aggies will kick off at 8:30 p.m. for a nationally televised game on ESPN2. MSU leads the all-time series 8-1, with the Bobcats winning the last eight meetings. Last season’s game in Davis, Calif., came down to the wire, with the Bobcats winning 30-28.

Robinson continues the "This Week in Big Sky Football" episode with a conversation with Northern Arizona wide receiver Kolbe Katsis, the conference's reigning special teams player of the week.

Finally, MSU play-by-play voice Keaton Gillogly joins the show to make his game picks.

Watch "This Week in Big Sky Football" in the video above.

