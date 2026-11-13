This Week in Big Sky Football (Nov. 12, 2026)

FARMINGTON, Utah — The Big Sky conference will have its ninth top-25 game of the season in Flagstaff, Ariz., as No. 18 Weber State faces No. 5 Northern Arizona.

The top-25 showdown will serve as the game of the week for “This Week in Big Sky Football” hosted by Meghan Robinson.

NAU and Weber State have split the previous four meetings for the Red Rock Rivalry Trophy since it was created in 2022. The teams are tied 29-29 all-time and have split the past 10 games. Coaches Brian Wright of Northern Arizona and Eric Kjar of Weber State preview the game in the Nov. 12 edition of "This Week in Big Sky Football."

Robinson continues the episode with interviews with Eli Gillman, Montana's record-setting running back, and Titan Fleischmann, Montana State's finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy.

Watch the Nov. 12 edition of "This Week in Big Sky Football" below.