This Week in Big Sky Football (Nov. 1, 2024)

FARMINGTON, Utah — The Red Rock Rivalry Trophy is on the line Saturday when Northern Arizona hosts Weber State in the Big Sky Conference's Game of the Week.

Big Sky host and reporter Meghan Robinson gets ready for the matchup in this week's edition of "This Week in Big Sky Football" with interviews with NAU quarterback Ty Pennington and WSU running back Damon Bankston.

Idaho State punter Ross Bolger, who was named the Big Sky's special teams player of the week on Monday, also joins the show.

And Robinson closes out the show featuring Montana mascot Monte, who was enshrined in the Mascot Hall of Fame this fall, and interviewing ESPN play-by-play announcer Tony Parks, who makes his game picks for the weekend.

Watch "This Week in Big Sky Football" in the video above.