This Week in Big Sky Football (Aug. 30, 2024)

FARMINGTON, Utah — Big Sky Conference football is officially back, as all 12 teams in the league are in action this weekend.

Big Sky Conference host Meghan Robinson previews the upcoming slate of games, starting with Montana's home opener against Missouri State. Robinson is joined by Griz coach Bobby Hauck and former Montana receive Sammy Akem to talk about the atmosphere in Missoula.

Montana State running back Adam Jones — who was named the Big Sky's offensive player of the week after rushing for 167 yards, including a 93-yard touchdown run, in the Bobcats' 35-31 win over FBS New Mexico last week — and Eastern Washington's equipment staff are also featured.

Robinson then takes a look around Big Sky soccer, volleyball and cross country before closing the show with more from her interview with Akem.

