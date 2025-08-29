This Week in Big Sky Football (Aug. 29, 2025)

FARMINGTON, Utah — On this week's edition of "This Week in Big Sky Football," Big Sky host and reporter Meghan Robinson previews Week 1 of the college football season.

Eleven of the 12 Big Sky teams are in action this week, with only Montana not playing a game. Montana State (at No. 7 Oregon) and Northern Arizona (at No. 11 Arizona State) are playing ranked FBS squads; Idaho State (at Southern Utah) and UC Davis (at Utah Tech) are playing future Big Sky teams; and Sacramento State has a top-15 FCS matchup with South Dakota State.

Sacramento State head coach Brennan Marion joins the show to preview the No. 15 Hornets' game at No. 3 SDSU.

Robinson also catches up with Big Sky offensive player of the week Dason Brooks of Idaho State. Brooks rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns in the Bengals' near upset of UNLV last week.

Robinson features UC Davis safety Rex Connors, the Big Sky's preseason defensive MVP and one of the best defensive backs in the FCS, before closing out the show with Craig Haley of Stats Perform to break down the upcoming weekend of football.

Watch "This Week in Big Sky Football" in the video above.