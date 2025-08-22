This Week in Big Sky Football (Aug. 22, 2025)

FARMINGTON, Utah — "This Week in Big Sky Football" returns with a preview of the league's Week 0 slate featuring Idaho State, Portland State and UC Davis.

Big Sky host and reporter Meghan Robinson is joined by UC Davis head coach Tim Plough and Montana State running back Adam Jones during the show. Plough's Aggies, ranked eighth in the FCS preseason poll, play No. 11 Mercer in the 2025 FCS Kickoff Classic on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. Mountain time in Montgomery, Ala., and will be broadcast on ESPN.

Jones is the Big Sky's preseason offensive MVP after rushing for 1,172 yards and 14 touchdowns last year as a freshman. The Missoula native reacts to offseason accolades and previews the Bobcats' upcoming season.

This week's episode of "This Week in Big Sky Football" also includes interviews with former Idaho State defensive end Jared Allen, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer, and radio host and columnist John Canzano.

Canzano talks about Portland State and the Big Sky Conference before making his game picks for the week.

In addition to Davis playing Mercer, the Big Sky also features Portland State hosting No. 10 Tarleton State in another nationally televised game Saturday. The Vikings and Texans will tangle at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

Idaho State plays at UNLV in the other game featuring a Big Sky squad this week. Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m. Saturday.

Watch "This Week in Big Sky Football" in the video above.

