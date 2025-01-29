This Week in Big Sky Basketball (Jan. 29, 2025)

FARMINGTON, Utah — Big Sky Conference basketball teams are reaching the midpoint of their regular-season conference schedules.

In this week's edition of "This Week in Big Sky Basketball", Big Sky host and reporter Meghan Robinson interviews Portland State men's coach Jase Coburn and Weber State senior guard Kendra Parra.

Coburn's PSU squad has won nine of 11 games to improve to 13-7 overall and 5-2 in Big Sky play. The Vikings are currently third in the league standings with a road trip to Montana and Montana State on the schedule this week.

Parra, meanwhile, is coming off a 30-point game against Sacramento State. The Wildcats won 68-52 to improve to 7-10 overall with a 4-3 conference mark. Weber State is fourth in the Big Sky standings and travels to Idaho and Eastern Washington this week.

Robinson then switches gears to talk about the upcoming golf season, where Sacramento State's women were picked as the preseason favorites in the conference. Hornets coach David Sutherland joins the show to talk about his team.

Finally, Robinson finishes the episode chatting with Colter Nuanez, who talks about the Idaho and Portland State men's teams, as well as the Weber State, Northern Arizona and Montana State women's teams.

Watch the full episode of "This Week in Big Sky Basketball" in the video above.

