This Week in Big Sky Basketball (Jan. 22, 2025)

FARMINGTON, Utah — "This Week in Big Sky Basketball" debuts to keep fans in the know for men's and women's basketball in the league leading up to the 2025 conference tournaments in Boise, Idaho.

In the first episode of the show, Big Sky Conference host and reporter Meghan Robinson interviews Northern Arizona women's coach Loree Payne for a look at the preseason favorite in the league. The Lumberjacks, who were picked to win the conference in both the preseason coaches and media polls, are 14-5 overall and 5-1 in Big Sky play heading into a four-game home stand that starts with Eastern Washington on Thursday.

Robinson then talks with Northern Colorado guard Langston Reynolds. Reynolds is averaging 16.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game for the league-leading Bears, who are riding an eight-game winning streak. UNC (14-5 overall, 6-0 Big Sky) plays at Idaho on Thursday and Eastern Washington on Saturday.

Sacramento State women's tennis coach Sophie Breault and Northern Arizona men's tennis coach Maciej Bogusz also join the show to talk about the upcoming tennis season, as their teams were picked as the conference's preseason favorites.

Finally, Robinson closes out the show with Colter Nuanez, a Big Sky basketball analyst who breaks down the teams and players who have stood out so far this season.

Watch "This Week in Big Sky Basketball" in the video above.

