This Week in Big Sky Basketball (Feb. 5, 2025)

FARMINGTON, Utah — It's already the home stretch of the Big Sky Conference basketball season, as the conference tournament is set to tip off in a month.

The Montana State women continue to lead the league standings with a 10-0 mark (20-2 overall). In this week's edition of "This Week in Big Sky Basketball", Big Sky host and reporter Meghan Robinson talks with Bobcats coach Tricia Binford, who has guided MSU to its best start to a season in nearly 40 years.

Also in the episode, Robinson interviews Kai Johnson, a guard on the Montana men's basketball team. Johnson recently moved back into the starting lineup and has scored 25, 10 and 15 points in the Grizzlies' past three games — all wins, as UM has improved to 8-2 in Big Sky play (15-8 overall) and trails only Northern Colorado in the league standings.

Robinson then catches up with Northern Colorado softball coach Dede Pendleton-Helm. The Bears are the favorites to win the Big Sky this season, according to the coaches poll released in January.

To close out the show, Robinson visits with Colter Nuanez, who breaks down the rest of the Big Sky basketball season, including key games this week: Montana State vs. Northern Arizona on the women's side, and Montana vs. Northern Colorado on the men's side.

Watch the full episode of "This Week in Big Sky Basketball" in the video above.

