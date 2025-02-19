This Week in Big Sky Basketball (Feb. 19, 2025)

FARMINGTON, Utah — It's the final episode of "This Week in Big Sky Basketball" with the Big Sky Conference regular season reaching its final stages.

To close out the series, Big Sky host and reporter Meghan Robinson interviews Eastern Washington men's basketball coach Dan Monson and Montana State women's basketball player Marah Dykstra.

Monson's Eagles have won four consecutive games to put them back in the mix for a top-four seed in the conference tournament. They're 10-16 overall and 6-7 in the Big Sky heading into road games at Northern Colorado and Northern Arizona.

Dykstra, meanwhile, has been a key component of the Bobcats' sensational season. She's averaging 13.4 points per game and scored a career-high 29 points in MSU's win over Idaho State last Saturday. The Bobcats have now won 17 consecutive games to push their overall record to 24-2 with a 14-0 mark in Big Sky play.

Robinson then sits down with Tom Wistrcill, the Big Sky commissioner and a member of the men's basketball committee. Wistrcill provides insight into how the committee sets the bracket for the NCAA tournament.

Lastly, Big Sky analyst Colter Nuanez joins the show to break down who might be in contention for all-conference awards.

Watch the full episode of "This Week in Big Sky Basketball" in the video above.

