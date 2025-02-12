This Week in Big Sky Basketball (Feb. 12, 2025)

FARMINGTON, Utah — Billings native Kourtney Grossman is making an immediate impact in her freshman season playing for the Eastern Washington women's basketball team.

She's the only player in the Big Sky Conference averaging a double-double, as Grossman is averaging 10.5 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. The Billings West High alum joins Big Sky host and reporter Meghan Robinson in this week's edition of "This Week in Big Sky Basketball".

Grossman discusses the adjustment to college basketball and how she's been able to find quick success.

In the episode, Robinson also talks with Idaho State men's basketball coach Ryan Looney, who has the Bengals tied for third in the conference standings with a 6-5 league record (11-11 overall), and Big Sky play-by-play voice Tony Parks, who looks ahead to the conference tournaments.

Finally, Big Sky analyst Colter Nuanez joins the show. On the men's side, Nuanez talks about Montana's win at Northern Colorado and the play of Idaho State standout Dylan Darling. For the women, Nuanez discusses Montana State's outlook the rest of the season.

Watch the full episode of "This Week in Big Sky Basketball" in the video above.

